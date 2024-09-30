September 30: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.
Maximum: 32.9 deg C
Minimum:24.2 deg C
RH:62%
Rainfall: 0.4 mm
Prayer timings:
29th Sept 2024
25th Rabi ul Awwal
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 1 6 pm
Asar: 4: 26 pm
Magrib: 6: 13 pm
Isha: 7: 20 pm
Sunrise: 06:06
Sunset 18:05
Moonrise: 04:01Moonset: 16:47
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story