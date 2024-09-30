September 30: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.

Maximum: 32.9 deg C

Minimum:24.2 deg C

RH:62%

Rainfall: 0.4 mm

Prayer timings:

29th Sept 2024

25th Rabi ul Awwal

Sunday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 06 am

Zohar: 12: 1 6 pm

Asar: 4: 26 pm

Magrib: 6: 13 pm

Isha: 7: 20 pm

Sunrise: 06:06

Sunset 18:05

Moonrise: 04:01

Moonset: 16:47