September 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.9° C
Min – 23.5° C
RH – 58%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
29th Sept 2024
25th Rabi ul Awwal
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 1 6 pm
Asar: 4: 26 pm
Magrib: 6: 13 pm
Isha: 7: 20 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.06am
Sunset TODAY – 06.06 pm
MOONSET – 4.14 am
MOONRISE – 03.12 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
