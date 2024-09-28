September 29: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.9° C

Min – 23.5° C

RH – 58%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

29th Sept 2024

25th Rabi ul Awwal

Sunday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 06 am

Zohar: 12: 1 6 pm

Asar: 4: 26 pm

Magrib: 6: 13 pm

Isha: 7: 20 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.06am

Sunset TODAY – 06.06 pm

MOONSET – 4.14 am

MOONRISE – 03.12 pm