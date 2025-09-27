September 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (40-50) kmph very likely to occur in Hyderabad city
Weather:
Max – 27.4°C
Min – 19.6°C
RH – 96%
Rainfall - 015.1 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (40-50) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
27th Sept 2025
4th Rabbi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 17 pm
Asar: 4: 26 pm
Magrib: 6: 14 pm
Isha: 7: 21 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.05 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.08 pm
MOONSET – 09.38 pm
MOONRISE – 10.28 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
