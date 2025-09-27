September 27: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 27.4°C

Min – 19.6°C

RH – 96%

Rainfall - 015.1 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (40-50) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

27th Sept 2025

4th Rabbi us Saani

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 06 am

Zohar: 12: 17 pm

Asar: 4: 26 pm

Magrib: 6: 14 pm

Isha: 7: 21 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.05 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.08 pm

MOONSET – 09.38 pm

MOONRISE – 10.28 am