September 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 29.8°C
Min – 21.5°C
RH – 71%
Rainfall -
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th Sept 2025
1st Rabbi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 18 pm
Asar: 4: 28 pm
Magrib: 6: 16 pm
Isha: 7: 23 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.05 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.09 pm
MOONSET – 8.13 pm
MOONRISE – 8.44 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
