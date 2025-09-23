September 23: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in Hyderabad city
Weather:
Max – 30.2°C
Min – 21.2°C
RH –70%
Rainfall – 034.4mm
Forecast:
Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to Heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively.
Prayer Timings
23 Sept 2025
30 Rabi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.06 am
Zohar: 12.18 pm
Asar: 4.29 pm
Magrib: 6.17 pm
Isha: 7.25 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.05
Sunset TODAY – 18.11
MOONSET – 19.02
MOONRISE – 07.06
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
