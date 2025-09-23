September 23: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.2°C

Min – 21.2°C

RH –70%

Rainfall – 034.4mm

Forecast:

Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to Heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively.

Prayer Timings

23 Sept 2025

30 Rabi ul Awwal

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.06 am

Zohar: 12.18 pm

Asar: 4.29 pm

Magrib: 6.17 pm

Isha: 7.25 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.05

Sunset TODAY – 18.11

MOONSET – 19.02

MOONRISE – 07.06