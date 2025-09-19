September 19: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at times intense spells in few places accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in Hyderabad city
Weather:
Max – 32.1°C
Min – 21.2°C
RH –97%
Rainfall – 025.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at times intense spells in few places accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer Timings
19th Sept 2025
26th Rabi ul Awwal
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.05 am
Zohar: 12. 21 pm
Asar: 4.31 pm
Magrib: 6.21 pm
Isha: 7.28 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04
Sunset TODAY – 18.14
MOONSET – 16:46
MOONRISE – 03:45
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
