September 19: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.1°C

Min – 21.2°C

RH –97%

Rainfall – 025.0mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers at times intense spells in few places accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer Timings

19th Sept 2025

26th Rabi ul Awwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.05 am

Zohar: 12. 21 pm

Asar: 4.31 pm

Magrib: 6.21 pm

Isha: 7.28 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04

Sunset TODAY – 18.14

MOONSET – 16:46

MOONRISE – 03:45