September 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.2 ° C

Min – 23.5 ° C

RH – 65%

Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 hrs IST)

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light Rain or drizzle is very likely to occur in parts of the city towards Evening / Night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

17th Sept 2024

13th Rabi ul Awwal

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 05 am

Zohar: 12: 21 pm

Asar: 4: 32 pm

Magrib: 6: 23 pm

Isha: 7: 30 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:04

Sunset TODAY – 18: 16

MOONSET - 05:01

MOONRISE – 17:51