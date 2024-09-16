September 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 30.2 ° C
Min – 23.5 ° C
RH – 65%
Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 hrs IST)
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light Rain or drizzle is very likely to occur in parts of the city towards Evening / Night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
17th Sept 2024
13th Rabi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 05 am
Zohar: 12: 21 pm
Asar: 4: 32 pm
Magrib: 6: 23 pm
Isha: 7: 30 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:04
Sunset TODAY – 18: 16
MOONSET - 05:01
MOONRISE – 17:51
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
