September 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40) kmph are very likely to occur in the city. Mist or Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C, respectively.

Recorded Parameters:

Maximum: 31.0 °C

Minimum: 22.2 °C

RH:71%

Rainfall: 004.2 mm

Prayers:

15th Sept 2025

22nd Rabi ul Awwal

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.04 am

Zohar: 12.21 pm

Asar: 4.32 pm

Magrib: 6.24 pm

Isha: 7.31 pm

Sun Rise: 06.04 am

Sun Set: 18.18 pm

Moon rise: -----(new moon)

Moon Set: 13:36 pm