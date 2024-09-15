September 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:





Max – 31.2° C

Min – 23.1° C

RH – 52%

Rainfall - Nil





Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.





Prayer timings:

15th Sept 2024

11th Rabi ul Awwal

Sunday

1446 H:

Fajar: 4: 52 am

Zohar: 12: 12 pm

Asar: 3: 34 pm

Magrib: 6: 19 pm

Isha: 7: 31 pm









Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.04am

Sunset TODAY – 06.17 pm

MOONSET – 02.54 am

MOONRISE – 04.22 pm