September 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.2° C
Min – 23.1° C
RH – 52%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle very likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
15th Sept 2024
11th Rabi ul Awwal
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 4: 52 am
Zohar: 12: 12 pm
Asar: 3: 34 pm
Magrib: 6: 19 pm
Isha: 7: 31 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.04am
Sunset TODAY – 06.17 pm
MOONSET – 02.54 am
MOONRISE – 04.22 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
