September 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings





Weather:



Max – 30.8° C

Min – 23.0° C

RH – 59%

Rainfall - NIL



Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzles are very likely to occur in the city towards the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.



Prayer timings:



14th Sept 2024

10th Rabi ul Awwal

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 04 am

Zohar: 12: 22 pm

Asar: 4: 32 pm

Magrib: 6: 25 pm

Isha: 7: 32 pm



Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.18 pm

MOONSET – 01.50 am

MOONRISE – 03.32 pm



