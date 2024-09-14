September 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 30.8° C
Min – 23.0° C
RH – 59%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzles are very likely to occur in the city towards the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
14th Sept 2024
10th Rabi ul Awwal
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 04 am
Zohar: 12: 22 pm
Asar: 4: 32 pm
Magrib: 6: 25 pm
Isha: 7: 32 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.18 pm
MOONSET – 01.50 am
MOONRISE – 03.32 pm
Max – 30.8° C
Min – 23.0° C
RH – 59%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzles are very likely to occur in the city towards the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
14th Sept 2024
10th Rabi ul Awwal
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 04 am
Zohar: 12: 22 pm
Asar: 4: 32 pm
Magrib: 6: 25 pm
Isha: 7: 32 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.18 pm
MOONSET – 01.50 am
MOONRISE – 03.32 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story