September 13: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in Hyderabad city towards evening/night
Weather:
Max – 28.1°C
Min – 20.8°C
RH – 84%
Rainfall - (Trace) 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
13th Sept 2025
20th Rabi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 04 am
Zohar: 12: 22 pm
Asar: 4: 33 pm
Magrib: 6: 26 pm
Isha: 7: 34 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.19 pm
MOONSET – 11.28 am
MOONRISE – 10.45 pm
