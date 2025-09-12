September 13: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 28.1°C

Min – 20.8°C

RH – 84%

Rainfall - (Trace) 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

13th Sept 2025

20th Rabi ul Awwal

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 04 am

Zohar: 12: 22 pm

Asar: 4: 33 pm

Magrib: 6: 26 pm

Isha: 7: 34 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.04 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.19 pm

MOONSET – 11.28 am

MOONRISE – 10.45 pm