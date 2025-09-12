September 12: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in Hyderabad city towards evening/night
Weather:
Max – 29.6°C
Min – 22.6°C
RH – 93%
Rainfall - 0.13.4 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
12th Sept 2025
19th Rabi ul Awwal
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 03 am
Zohar: 12: 22 pm
Asar: 4: 33 pm
Magrib: 6: 26 pm
Isha: 7: 35 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.03 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.20 pm
MOONSET – 10.23 am
MOONRISE – 09.49 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
