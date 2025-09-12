September 12: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.6°C

Min – 22.6°C

RH – 93%

Rainfall - 0.13.4 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

12th Sept 2025

19th Rabi ul Awwal

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 03 am

Zohar: 12: 22 pm

Asar: 4: 33 pm

Magrib: 6: 26 pm

Isha: 7: 35 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.03 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.20 pm

MOONSET – 10.23 am

MOONRISE – 09.49 am



