September 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to prevail in Hyderabad city towards evening/night
Weather:
Max – 33.2° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 89%
Rainfall – 001.6mm
Max – 33.2° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 89%
Rainfall – 001.6mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
11th Sept 2025
18th Rabi ul Awwal
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.03 am
Zohar: 12.23 pm
Asar: 4.34 pm
Magrib: 6.28 pm
Isha: 7.36 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.03
Sunset TODAY – 18.21
MOONSET – 09.19
MOONRISE – 20.59
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story