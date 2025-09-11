 Top
September 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

11 Sept 2025 12:21 AM IST

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to prevail in Hyderabad city towards evening/night

Representational Image.


Weather:

Max – 33.2° C

Min – 23.4° C

RH – 89%

Rainfall – 001.6mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds(30-40)kmph very likely to prevail in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.


Prayer timings:

11th Sept 2025

18th Rabi ul Awwal

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.03 am

Zohar: 12.23 pm

Asar: 4.34 pm

Magrib: 6.28 pm

Isha: 7.36 pm


Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.03

Sunset TODAY – 18.21

MOONSET – 09.19

MOONRISE – 20.59


