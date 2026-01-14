Hyderabad:





Weather:

Max – 31.2° C

Min – 18.1° C

RH – 45%

Rainfall – 000.0mm





Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Fog /misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours, Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 19°C respectively.





Prayer timings:

15th Jan 2026

25th Rajjab

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.45 am

Zohar: 12.35 pm

Asar: 4.26 pm

Magrib: 6.07 pm

Isha: 7.18 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.49

Sunset TODAY – 18.01

MOONSET – 14.58

MOONRISE – 03.51



