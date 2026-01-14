Prayer timings
Partly cloudy sky.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 31.2° C
Min – 18.1° C
RH – 45%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Fog /misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours, Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 19°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
15th Jan 2026
25th Rajjab
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.45 am
Zohar: 12.35 pm
Asar: 4.26 pm
Magrib: 6.07 pm
Isha: 7.18 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.49
Sunset TODAY – 18.01
MOONSET – 14.58
MOONRISE – 03.51
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
