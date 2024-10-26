October 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.2° C

Min – 19.5° C

RH – 44%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

26th Oct 2024

22nd Rabi Us Sani

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 12 am

Zohar: 12: 1 0 pm

Asar: 4: 12 pm

Magrib: 5: 54 pm

Isha: 7: 02 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:12

Sunset TODAY – 17:47

MOONSET - 14:14

MOONRISE – 01:07