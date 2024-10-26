October 26: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.2° C
Min – 19.5° C
RH – 44%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
26th Oct 2024
22nd Rabi Us Sani
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 12 am
Zohar: 12: 1 0 pm
Asar: 4: 12 pm
Magrib: 5: 54 pm
Isha: 7: 02 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:12
Sunset TODAY – 17:47
MOONSET - 14:14
MOONRISE – 01:07
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
