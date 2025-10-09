October 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 31.8° C

Min – 22.0° C

RH – 93%

Rainfall – 031.2mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

9th Oct 2025

16th Rabbi us Saani

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.08 am

Zohar: 12.13 pm

Asar: 4.19 pm

Magrib: 6.04 pm

Isha: 7.12 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.08

Sunset TODAY – 17.58

MOONSET – 08.07

MOONRISE – 19.41