October 9: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 31.8° C
Min – 22.0° C
RH – 93%
Rainfall – 031.2mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
9th Oct 2025
16th Rabbi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.08 am
Zohar: 12.13 pm
Asar: 4.19 pm
Magrib: 6.04 pm
Isha: 7.12 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.08
Sunset TODAY – 17.58
MOONSET – 08.07
MOONRISE – 19.41
