October 8: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.6 ° C
Min – 22.3 ° C
RH – 62%
Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur in the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 deg. C and 23 deg. C respectively.
Prayer timings:
8th Oct 2024
4th Rabi Us Saani
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 08 am
Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm
Asar: 4: 20 pm
Magrib: 6: 05 pm
Isha: 7: 13 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:07
Sunset TODAY – 17: 59
MOONSET - 21:44
MOONRISE – 10:37
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
