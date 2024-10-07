October 8: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.6 ° C

Min – 22.3 ° C

RH – 62%

Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur in the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 deg. C and 23 deg. C respectively.

Prayer timings:

8th Oct 2024

4th Rabi Us Saani

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 08 am

Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm

Asar: 4: 20 pm

Magrib: 6: 05 pm

Isha: 7: 13 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:07

Sunset TODAY – 17: 59

MOONSET - 21:44

MOONRISE – 10:37