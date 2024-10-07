October 7: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 32.3° C
Min – 23.5° C
RH – 77%
Rainfall - 0.8 mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th Oct 2024
3rd Rabi Us Saani
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 08 am
Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm
Asar: 4: 21 pm
Magrib: 6: 06 pm
Isha: 7: 14 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.59 pm
MOONSET – 08.54 pm
MOONRISE – 09.42 am
