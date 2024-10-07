October 7: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.3° C

Min – 23.5° C

RH – 77%

Rainfall - 0.8 mm



Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.



Prayer timings:



7th Oct 2024

3rd Rabi Us Saani

Monday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 08 am

Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm

Asar: 4: 21 pm

Magrib: 6: 06 pm

Isha: 7: 14 pm



Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.59 pm

MOONSET – 08.54 pm

MOONRISE – 09.42 am





