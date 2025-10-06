October 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.
Weather:
Max – 30.1° C
Min – 20.4° C
RH – 78%
Rainfall - 014.5mm
Forecast- Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers, along with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
Oct 6, 2025
13, Rabbi us Saani
Monday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.07 am
Zohar- 12.14 pm
Asar- 04.21 pm
Magrib- 06.07 pm
Isha- 07.14 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.00 pm
MOONSET – 05.02 pm
MOONRISE – 05.25 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
