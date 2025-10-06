October 6: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.1° C

Min – 20.4° C

RH – 78%

Rainfall - 014.5mm

Forecast- Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers, along with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

Oct 6, 2025

13, Rabbi us Saani

Monday

1447 H

Fajar- 05.07 am

Zohar- 12.14 pm

Asar- 04.21 pm

Magrib- 06.07 pm

Isha- 07.14 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.00 pm

MOONSET – 05.02 pm

MOONRISE – 05.25 pm