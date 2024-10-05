October 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:



Max – 32.8° C

Min – 23.3° C

RH – 68%

Rainfall - 002.7 mm



Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively.



Prayer timings:



5th Oct 2024

1st Rabiussani

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 07 am

Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm

Asar: 4: 21 pm

Magrib: 6: 07 pm

Isha: 7: 15 pm



Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.01 pm

MOONSET – 07.31 pm

MOONRISE – 07.57 am



