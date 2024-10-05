 Top
October 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
4 Oct 2024 6:30 PM GMT
October 5: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Image for representational purpose
Weather:

Max – 32.8° C
Min – 23.3° C
RH – 68%
Rainfall - 002.7 mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

5th Oct 2024
1st Rabiussani
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 07 am
Zohar: 12: 1 4 pm
Asar: 4: 21 pm
Magrib: 6: 07 pm
Isha: 7: 15 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.01 pm
MOONSET – 07.31 pm
MOONRISE – 07.57 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India 
