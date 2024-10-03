October 4: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 34.2° C
Min – 24.0° C
RH – 73%
Rainfall - 000.1 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
4th Oct 2024
30th Rabi ul Awwal
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 07 am
Zohar: 12: 1 5 pm
Asar: 4: 23 pm
Magrib: 6: 08 pm
Isha: 7: 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.02 pm
MOONSET – 06.55 pm
MOONRISE – 07.08 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
