October 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 29.6°C

Min –21.8 °C

RH —067%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast:

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 19°C respectively

Prayer Timings

31st Oct 2025

8th Jamadi ul Awwal

Friday

1447 H

Fajar: 5.13 am

Zohar: 12.10

Asar: 4.08 pm

Magrib: 5.52 pm

Isha: 7.00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14

Sunset TODAY – 17.45

MOONSET – 13.58

MOONRISE – 00.53