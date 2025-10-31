October 31: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 19°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 29.6°C
Min –21.8 °C
RH —067%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast:
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 19°C respectively
Prayer Timings
31st Oct 2025
8th Jamadi ul Awwal
Friday
1447 H
Fajar: 5.13 am
Zohar: 12.10
Asar: 4.08 pm
Magrib: 5.52 pm
Isha: 7.00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14
Sunset TODAY – 17.45
MOONSET – 13.58
MOONRISE – 00.53
