October 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 33.6° C

Min – 22.1° C

RH – 69%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

3rd Oct 2024

29th Rabi ul Awwal

Thursday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 07 am

Zohar: 12: 1 5 pm

Asar: 4: 23 pm

Magrib: 6: 09 pm

Isha: 7: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.06 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.03 pm

MOONSET - 6.22 pm

MOONRISE – 6.21 am