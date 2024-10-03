October 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 33.6° C
Min – 22.1° C
RH – 69%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
3rd Oct 2024
29th Rabi ul Awwal
Thursday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 07 am
Zohar: 12: 1 5 pm
Asar: 4: 23 pm
Magrib: 6: 09 pm
Isha: 7: 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.06 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.03 pm
MOONSET - 6.22 pm
MOONRISE – 6.21 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
