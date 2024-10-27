October 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 32.2° C
Min – 20.2° C
RH – 56%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
27th Oct 2024
23rd Rabi Us Sani
Saturday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5.12 am
Zohar: 12.11 pm
Asar: 4.12 pm
Magrib: 5.53 pm
Isha: 7.01 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.13am
Sunset TODAY – 5.46pm
MOONSET – 2.49am
MOONRISE – 01.58 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story