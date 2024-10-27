October 28: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 32.2° C

Min – 20.2° C

RH – 56%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

27th Oct 2024

23rd Rabi Us Sani

Saturday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5.12 am

Zohar: 12.11 pm

Asar: 4.12 pm

Magrib: 5.53 pm

Isha: 7.01 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.13am

Sunset TODAY – 5.46pm

MOONSET – 2.49am

MOONRISE – 01.58 pm