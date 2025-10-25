October 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours
Weather:
Max – 27.4 °C
Min – 22.7 °C
RH – 82%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th Oct 2025
2nd Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 05. 11 am
Zohar: 12. 10
Asar: 04. 12 pm
Magrib: 05. 54 pm
Isha: 07. 02 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.48 pm
MOONSET – 08.22 pm
MOONRISE – 09.15 am
Max – 27.4 °C
Min – 22.7 °C
RH – 82%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th Oct 2025
2nd Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 05. 11 am
Zohar: 12. 10
Asar: 04. 12 pm
Magrib: 05. 54 pm
Isha: 07. 02 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.48 pm
MOONSET – 08.22 pm
MOONRISE – 09.15 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story