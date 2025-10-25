October 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings





Weather:



Max – 27.4 °C



Min – 22.7 °C



RH – 82%



Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)



Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.



Prayer timings:



25th Oct 2025

2nd Jamadi ul Awwal

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 05. 11 am

Zohar: 12. 10

Asar: 04. 12 pm

Magrib: 05. 54 pm

Isha: 07. 02 pm





Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am



Sunset TODAY – 05.48 pm



MOONSET – 08.22 pm



MOONRISE – 09.15 am



