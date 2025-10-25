 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

October 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Astrology
25 Oct 2025 1:22 AM IST

Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours

October 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
x
Representational Image.


Weather:

Max – 27.4 °C

Min – 22.7 °C

RH – 82%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate Rain/ Thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

25th Oct 2025
2nd Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 05. 11 am
Zohar: 12. 10
Asar: 04. 12 pm
Magrib: 05. 54 pm
Isha: 07. 02 pm


Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.12 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.48 pm

MOONSET – 08.22 pm

MOONRISE – 09.15 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
namaz timing weather forecast 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X