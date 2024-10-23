October 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.9° C

Min – 21.6° C

RH – 53%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.





Prayer timings:

24th Oct 2024

20th Rabi Us Sani

Wednesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5: 11 am

Zohar: 12: 1 0 pm

Asar: 4: 12 pm

Magrib: 5: 54 pm

Isha: 7: 02 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.12 am



Sunset TODAY – 5.48 pm

MOONSET - 12.53 pm

MOONRISE – no info