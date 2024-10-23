October 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.9° C
Min – 21.6° C
RH – 53%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Haze conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
24th Oct 2024
20th Rabi Us Sani
Wednesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 11 am
Zohar: 12: 1 0 pm
Asar: 4: 12 pm
Magrib: 5: 54 pm
Isha: 7: 02 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.12 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.48 pm
MOONSET - 12.53 pm
MOONRISE – no info
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
