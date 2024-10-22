October 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.6° C
Min – 23.1° C
RH – 61%
Rainfall - 000.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain Thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings22nd Oct 2024
18th Rabi Us Sani
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 10 am
Zohar: 12. 1 1 pm
Asar: 4. 12 pm
Magrib: 5. 55 pm
Isha: 7. 04 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:11
Sunset TODAY – 17:49
MOONSET – 11:07
MOONRISE – 22:17
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story