October 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.6° C

Min – 23.1° C

RH – 61%

Rainfall - 000.0mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain Thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.

October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings22nd Oct 2024



18th Rabi Us Sani

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5. 10 am

Zohar: 12. 1 1 pm

Asar: 4. 12 pm

Magrib: 5. 55 pm

Isha: 7. 04 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:11

Sunset TODAY – 17:49

MOONSET – 11:07

MOONRISE – 22:17