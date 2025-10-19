October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.0°C

Min – 22.0°C

RH –69%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast:

Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer Timings

20th Oct 2025

27th Rabbi us Saani

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 10 am

Zohar: 12.11

Asar: 4. 13 pm

Magrib: 5. 57 pm

Isha: 7.06 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.10

Sunset TODAY – 17.51

MOONSET – 05.02

MOONRISE – 17.03