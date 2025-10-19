October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 31.0°C
Min – 22.0°C
RH –69%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast:
Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer Timings
20th Oct 2025
27th Rabbi us Saani
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 10 am
Zohar: 12.11
Asar: 4. 13 pm
Magrib: 5. 57 pm
Isha: 7.06 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.10
Sunset TODAY – 17.51
MOONSET – 05.02
MOONRISE – 17.03
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
