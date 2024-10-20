October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 31.6° C

Min – 23.0° C

RH – 63%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

20th Oct 2024

16th Rabi us Saani

Sunday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5.10 am

Zohar: 12.11 pm

Asar: 4.13 pm

Magrib: 5.57 pm

Isha: 7.06 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.10am

Sunset TODAY – 5.50 pm

MOONSET – 8.18 am

MOONRISE – 08.59 pm