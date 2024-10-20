October 20: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.6° C
Min – 23.0° C
RH – 63%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
20th Oct 2024
16th Rabi us Saani
Sunday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5.10 am
Zohar: 12.11 pm
Asar: 4.13 pm
Magrib: 5.57 pm
Isha: 7.06 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.10am
Sunset TODAY – 5.50 pm
MOONSET – 8.18 am
MOONRISE – 08.59 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
