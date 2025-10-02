October 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.6° C

Min – 21.4° C

RH – 73%

Rainfall – 000.1mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

2nd Oct 2025

9th Rabbi us Saani

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.07 am

Zohar: 12.15 pm

Asar: 4.24 pm

Magrib: 6.10 pm

Isha: 7.18 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.06

Sunset TODAY – 18.04

MOONSET – 01.12

MOONRISE – 14.42