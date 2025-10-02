October 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of Hyderabad city
Weather:
Max – 30.6° C
Min – 21.4° C
RH – 73%
Rainfall – 000.1mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
2nd Oct 2025
9th Rabbi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.07 am
Zohar: 12.15 pm
Asar: 4.24 pm
Magrib: 6.10 pm
Isha: 7.18 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.06
Sunset TODAY – 18.04
MOONSET – 01.12
MOONRISE – 14.42
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
