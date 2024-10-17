October 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.4° C

Min – 23.4° C

RH – 74%

Rainfall - 000.4mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to rain Thunder showers accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

18th Oct 2024

14th Rabi Us Saani

Friday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5. 09 am

Zohar: 12. 1 1 pm

Asar: 4. 14 pm

Magrib: 5. 57 pm

Isha: 7. 06 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:09

Sunset TODAY – 17:52

MOONSET - 06:47

MOONRISE – 18:47