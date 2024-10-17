October 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 30.4° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 74%
Rainfall - 000.4mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to rain Thunder showers accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph likely to occur in parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
18th Oct 2024
14th Rabi Us Saani
Friday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 09 am
Zohar: 12. 1 1 pm
Asar: 4. 14 pm
Magrib: 5. 57 pm
Isha: 7. 06 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:09
Sunset TODAY – 17:52
MOONSET - 06:47
MOONRISE – 18:47
