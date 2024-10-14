October 15: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 31.0° C
Min – 23.6° C
RH – 90%
Rainfall - 006.4mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain / Thunder showers are likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
15th Oct 2024
11th Rabi Us Saani
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5. 09 am
Zohar: 12. 1 2 pm
Asar: 4. 16 pm
Magrib: 5. 59 pm
Isha: 7. 08 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:09
Sunset TODAY – 17:54
MOONSET - 16:22
MOONRISE – 03:42
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
