October 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.

Maximum: 31.7 deg C Minimum: 23.3 deg C RH: 62% Rainfall: nil Prayers: 14th Oct 2024 10th Rabi Us Saani Monday 1446 H: Fajar: 5.08 am Zohar: 12.12 pm Asar: 4.17 pm Magrib: 6.01 pm Isha: 7.09 pm Sunrise: 06.09 IST Sunset: 17.54 IST Moonrise: 15.41 IST Moonset: 02.41 IST

