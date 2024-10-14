October 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or drizzle likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 32 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.
Maximum: 31.7 deg C
Minimum: 23.3 deg C
RH: 62%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
14th Oct 2024
10th Rabi Us Saani
Monday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5.08 am
Zohar: 12.12 pm
Asar: 4.17 pm
Magrib: 6.01 pm
Isha: 7.09 pm
Sunrise: 06.09 IST
Sunset: 17.54 IST
Moonrise: 15.41 IST
Moonset: 02.41 IST
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
