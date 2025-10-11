October 12: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Max – 31.2

Min – 18.5

RH – 52 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C

and 19°C respectively.

Namaz timing

19th Rabbi us Saani

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 08 am

Zohar: 12: 13 pm

Asar: 4: 18 pm

Magrib: 6: 01 pm

Isha: 7: 11 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:08 am

Sunset TODAY – 5: 56 PM

MOONRISE – 10:40 am

MOONSET – 11:28 pm