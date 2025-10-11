October 12: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours
Max – 31.2
Min – 18.5
RH – 52 %
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C
and 19°C respectively.
Namaz timing
19th Rabbi us Saani
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 08 am
Zohar: 12: 13 pm
Asar: 4: 18 pm
Magrib: 6: 01 pm
Isha: 7: 11 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:08 am
Sunset TODAY – 5: 56 PM
MOONRISE – 10:40 am
MOONSET – 11:28 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
