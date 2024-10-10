 Top
October 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

October 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Representational Image.


Max – 31.2

Min – 23.8

RH – 68 %

Rainfall – Trace

Partly cloudy sky. Lite rain or drizzle very likely to occur in the evening or Night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

7 Rabi Us Saani

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 5:08 am

Zohar: 12: 13 pm

Asar: 4: 19 pm

Magrib: 6: 03 pm

Isha: 7: 11 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:08 am

Sunset TODAY – 5:57 PM

MOONRISE – 1:22 pm

MOONSET – No

