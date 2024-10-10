October 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather

Max – 31.2

Min – 23.8

RH – 60 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Lite rain or drizzle very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

6 Rabi Us Saani

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 5:08 am

Zohar: 12: 13 pm

Asar: 4: 19 pm

Magrib: 6: 03 pm

Isha: 7: 11 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:08 am

Sunset TODAY – 5:57 PM

MOONRISE – 12:29 am

MOONSET – 11:37 pm