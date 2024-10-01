October 1: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Weather:
Max – 33.1 ° C
Min – 24.7 ° C
RH – 72%
Rainfall - 000.0mm (up to 2030 hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 deg. C and 24 deg.C respectively.
Prayer timings:
1st Oct 2024
27th Rabi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 1 6 pm
Asar: 4: 25 pm
Magrib: 6: 12 pm
Isha: 7: 19 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06:06
Sunset TODAY – 18: 04
MOONSET - 17:19
MOONRISE – 04:47
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
