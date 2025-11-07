November 7: Weather Update and Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 30.3°C

Min – 21°C

RH – 59%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

7th Nov 2025

15Jamadi ul Awwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 16 am

Zohar: 12: 10 pm

Asar: 4: 07 pm

Magrib: 5: 49 pm

Isha: 6: 58 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.17 am

Sunset TODAY – 5.42 pm

MOONSET – 8.02 am

MOONRISE – 7.20 pm