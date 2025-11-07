November 7: Weather Update and Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 20°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 30.3°C
Min – 21°C
RH – 59%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th Nov 2025
15Jamadi ul Awwal
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 16 am
Zohar: 12: 10 pm
Asar: 4: 07 pm
Magrib: 5: 49 pm
Isha: 6: 58 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.17 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.42 pm
MOONSET – 8.02 am
MOONRISE – 7.20 pm
