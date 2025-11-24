November 25: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 17°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 30.2°C
Min – 19°C
RH – 48%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 17°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th Nov 2025
3rd Jamadi us Saani
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 23 am
Zohar: 12: 13 pm
Asar: 4: 03 pm
Magrib: 5: 45 pm
Isha: 6: 56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.27 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.39 pm
MOONSET – 9.51 pm
MOONRISE – 10.32 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
