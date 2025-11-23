November 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 30.2° C
Min – 19.4° C
RH – 58%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
24th Nov 2025
2nd Jamadi us Saani
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.23 am
Zohar: 12.13 pm
Asar: 4.03 pm
Magrib: 5.45 pm
Isha: 6.56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.26
Sunset TODAY – 17.39
MOONSET – 20.56
MOONRISE – 09.45
