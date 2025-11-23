November 24: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 30.2° C

Min – 19.4° C

RH – 58%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

24th Nov 2025

2nd Jamadi us Saani

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.23 am

Zohar: 12.13 pm

Asar: 4.03 pm

Magrib: 5.45 pm

Isha: 6.56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.26

Sunset TODAY – 17.39

MOONSET – 20.56

MOONRISE – 09.45