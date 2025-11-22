November 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.6°C

Min – 14.4 °C

RH – 63%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3⁰C during next 2days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31⁰C and 15⁰C respectively.

Prayer timings:

22nd Nov 2025

30th Jamadi ul Awwal

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.18 am

Zohar: 12.10 pm

Asar: 4.06 pm

Magrib: 5.46 pm

Isha: 6.57 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.25 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.39 pm

MOONSET – 07.08 pm

MOONRISE – 08.03 am