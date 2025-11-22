November 22: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3⁰C during next 2days
Weather:
Max – 29.6°C
Min – 14.4 °C
RH – 63%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3⁰C during next 2days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31⁰C and 15⁰C respectively.
Prayer timings:
22nd Nov 2025
30th Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.18 am
Zohar: 12.10 pm
Asar: 4.06 pm
Magrib: 5.46 pm
Isha: 6.57 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.25 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.39 pm
MOONSET – 07.08 pm
MOONRISE – 08.03 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
