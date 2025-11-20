November 21: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3 °C for next 2 days
Weather:
Max – 29.4°C
Min –13.1°C
RH —42%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3 °C during next 2days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14 °C respectively.
Prayer Timings
21st Nov 2025
29th Jamadi ul Awwal
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 21 am
Zohar: 12.12 pm
Asar: 4.04 pm
Magrib: 5. 46 pm
Isha: 6. 56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.24
Sunset TODAY – 17.39
MOONSET – 18.19
MOONRISE – 17.10
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story