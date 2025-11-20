November 21: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.4°C

Min –13.1°C

RH —42%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperature likely to be below normal by 2-3 °C during next 2days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14 °C respectively.

Prayer Timings

21st Nov 2025

29th Jamadi ul Awwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 21 am

Zohar: 12.12 pm

Asar: 4.04 pm

Magrib: 5. 46 pm

Isha: 6. 56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.24

Sunset TODAY – 17.39

MOONSET – 18.19

MOONRISE – 17.10