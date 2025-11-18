November 19: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 16 °C respectively
Weather
Max – 29.6
Min – 14.2
RH – 54%
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 16 °C respectively.
Namaz timing
27 Jamadi ul Awwal
Wednesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 21 am
Zohar: 12: 11 pm
Asar: 4: 04 pm
Magrib: 5: 46 pm
Isha: 6: 56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:23 am
Sunset TODAY – 5: 39 PM
MOONRISE – 5:25 am
MOONSET – 4:51 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story