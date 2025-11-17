November 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 28.3°C

Min – 13.2°C

RH – 42%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 13°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

18th Nov 2025

25”6th Jamadi ul Awwal

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 19 am

Zohar: 12: 11 pm

Asar: 4: 04 pm

Magrib: 5: 46 pm

Isha: 6: 56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.23 am

Sunset TODAY – 5.39 pm

MOONSET – 4.13 pm

MOONRISE – 4.35 pm