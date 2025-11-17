November 18: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 13°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 28.3°C
Min – 13.2°C
RH – 42%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 13°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
18th Nov 2025
25”6th Jamadi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 19 am
Zohar: 12: 11 pm
Asar: 4: 04 pm
Magrib: 5: 46 pm
Isha: 6: 56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.23 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.39 pm
MOONSET – 4.13 pm
MOONRISE – 4.35 pm
