November 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3°C during next 2 to 3 days
Weather:
Max – 28.6° C
Min – 14.0° C
RH – 39%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3°C during next 2 to 3 days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 14°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
17th Nov 2025
25th Jamadi ul Awwal
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.19 am
Zohar: 12.11 pm
Asar: 4.04 pm
Magrib: 5.46 pm
Isha: 6.56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22
Sunset TODAY – 17.39
MOONSET – 03.47
MOONRISE – 15.38
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
