November 17: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 28.6° C

Min – 14.0° C

RH – 39%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3°C during next 2 to 3 days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 14°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

17th Nov 2025

25th Jamadi ul Awwal

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.19 am

Zohar: 12.11 pm

Asar: 4.04 pm

Magrib: 5.46 pm

Isha: 6.56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22

Sunset TODAY – 17.39

MOONSET – 03.47

MOONRISE – 15.38