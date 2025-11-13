November 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.2°C

Min –14.4°C

RH —36%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast:

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3 deg c during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14°C respectively.

Prayer Timings

14th Nov 2025

22nd Jamadi ul Awwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.18 am

Zohar: 12. 10 pm

Asar: 4. 06 pm

Magrib: 5. 46 pm

Isha: 6. 57 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.20

Sunset TODAY – 17.40

MOONSET – 01.22

MOONRISE – 13.59