November 14: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3 deg c during next couple of days
Weather:
Max – 30.2°C
Min –14.4°C
RH —36%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast:
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3 deg c during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14°C respectively.
Prayer Timings
14th Nov 2025
22nd Jamadi ul Awwal
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.18 am
Zohar: 12. 10 pm
Asar: 4. 06 pm
Magrib: 5. 46 pm
Isha: 6. 57 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.20
Sunset TODAY – 17.40
MOONSET – 01.22
MOONRISE – 13.59
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
