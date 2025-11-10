November 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-3C during next couple of days
Weather:
Max – 29.6°C
Min – 15.5°C
RH – 43%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning or night. Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-3C during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 16°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
11th Nov 2025
19 Jamadi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 17 am
Zohar: 12: 10 pm
Asar: 4: 06 pm
Magrib: 5: 47 pm
Isha: 6: 57 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.19 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.14 pm
MOONSET – 12.03 am
MOONRISE – 11.35 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story