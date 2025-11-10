November 11: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.6°C

Min – 15.5°C

RH – 43%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning or night. Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-3C during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 16°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

11th Nov 2025

19 Jamadi ul Awwal

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 17 am

Zohar: 12: 10 pm

Asar: 4: 06 pm

Magrib: 5: 47 pm

Isha: 6: 57 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.19 am

Sunset TODAY – 5.14 pm

MOONSET – 12.03 am

MOONRISE – 11.35 pm