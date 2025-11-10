November 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 16°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 29.2°C
Min – 16.9°C
RH – 52%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning or night. Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-3C during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 16°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
10th Nov 2025
18Jamadi ul Awwal
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 16 am
Zohar: 12: 10 pm
Asar: 4: 06 pm
Magrib: 5: 48 pm
Isha: 6: 57 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.18 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.41 pm
MOONSET – 11.14 am
MOONRISE – 10.34 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
