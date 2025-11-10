November 10: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 29.2°C

Min – 16.9°C

RH – 52%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning or night. Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-3C during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 16°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

10th Nov 2025

18Jamadi ul Awwal

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 16 am

Zohar: 12: 10 pm

Asar: 4: 06 pm

Magrib: 5: 48 pm

Isha: 6: 57 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.18 am

Sunset TODAY – 5.41 pm

MOONSET – 11.14 am

MOONRISE – 10.34 pm