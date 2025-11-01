November 1: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 20°C respectively
Weather:
Max – 30.6 °C
Min – 21.5 °C
RH – 62%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
1st Nov 2025
9th Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 14 am
Zohar: 12: 10
Asar: 4: 10 pm
Magrib: 5: 52 pm
Isha: 7: 00 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.44 pm
MOONSET – 01.48 am
MOONRISE – 02.36 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story