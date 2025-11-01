November 1: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.6 °C

Min – 21.5 °C

RH – 62%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

1st Nov 2025

9th Jamadi ul Awwal

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 14 am

Zohar: 12: 10

Asar: 4: 10 pm

Magrib: 5: 52 pm

Isha: 7: 00 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.14 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.44 pm

MOONSET – 01.48 am

MOONRISE – 02.36 pm