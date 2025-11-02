Nov 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Hyderabad:

Weather

Max – 31.6

Min – 21.2

RH – 67 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 °C and 21°C respectively.

Namaz timing

10th Jamadi ul Awwal

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 14 am

Zohar: 12: 10

Asar: 4: 09 pm

Magrib: 5: 51 pm

Isha: 6: 59 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:15am

Sunset TODAY – 5: 44PM

MOONRISE – 3:15 pm

MOONSET – 2:44 am