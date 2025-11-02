Nov 2: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 °C and 21°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather
Max – 31.6
Min – 21.2
RH – 67 %
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours.
Namaz timing
10th Jamadi ul Awwal
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 14 am
Zohar: 12: 10
Asar: 4: 09 pm
Magrib: 5: 51 pm
Isha: 6: 59 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:15am
Sunset TODAY – 5: 44PM
MOONRISE – 3:15 pm
MOONSET – 2:44 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
